Manchester United and Tottenham in potential battle over talented 21-year-old

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

The talented 21-year-old is linked with both these Premier League giants by the print edition of the Sunday Mirror, as cited by football.london.

Aarons is a top young talent and could be ideal for Man Utd as a more attack-minded alternative to current right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Despite Wan-Bissaka being a solid defensive player, he perhaps lacks that quality with his dribbling and delivery from crosses that is expected from modern day full-backs at big clubs.

Aarons has shone in the Championship and it would be interesting to see him make the step up to playing for one of the Premier League’s big six.

Tottenham could also undoubtedly benefit from landing the youngster, with Serge Aurier not always the most consistent performer at right-back for Jose Mourinho’s side.

If Aarons continues to develop at this rate, he could well be one of the finest full-backs in the country and a contender to start for the England national team in the near future.