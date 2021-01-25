Menu

(Photos) Mesut Ozil all smiles in Fenerbahce training after finally escaping Arsenal

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mesut Ozil looks happy again at long last after his Arsenal nightmare finally came to an end.

See below for photos of the former Gunners star training with his new club Fenerbahce after leaving the Emirates Stadium this January…

MORE: Arsenal urged to replace Lacazette

More Stories / Latest News
Bruno Fernandes reveals Edinson Cavani role in his stunning free-kick winner for Man United vs Liverpool
Video: Martin Odegaard highlights show what Arsenal can expect from underrated Real Madrid playmaker
Mason Greenwood close behind Wayne Rooney with impressive stat after scoring in Man Utd win over Liverpool

Ozil was a key player for Arsenal for many years but was rather harshly left out of Mikel Arteta’s squad in the Premier League and Europa League this season.

No wonder he looks happy to finally be at a new club as he begins life with Fenerbahce.

More Stories Mesut Ozil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.