(Photos) Mesut Ozil all smiles in Fenerbahce training after finally escaping Arsenal

Mesut Ozil looks happy again at long last after his Arsenal nightmare finally came to an end.

See below for photos of the former Gunners star training with his new club Fenerbahce after leaving the Emirates Stadium this January…

Mesut Ozil is a Fenerbahce player and he can't stop smiling about it ?? pic.twitter.com/D1NVVX18zU — Goal (@goal) January 25, 2021

Ozil was a key player for Arsenal for many years but was rather harshly left out of Mikel Arteta’s squad in the Premier League and Europa League this season.

No wonder he looks happy to finally be at a new club as he begins life with Fenerbahce.