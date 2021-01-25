Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among the transfer suitors for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Spain international has shone in La Liga in recent times and it would not be surprising to see him earn a move to a bigger club in the near future.

Real Madrid are eager to win the race for Torres’ signature, but face competition from Premier League duo Man Utd and Liverpool, who are both prepared to make ‘interesting’ offers for him, according to Don Balon.

The report explains that Torres should cost around €50million, which could end up being a bargain if the 24-year-old can fulfil his big potential.

Liverpool need a new centre-back at the moment after a difficult season of injuries in that position, with Virgil van Dijk’s absence and Joel Matip and Joe Gomez’s patchy fitness records exposing the club’s lack of depth in that area of the pitch.

It would also be useful for the Reds to beat a rival like United to a top signing like Torres, who could undoubtedly also have an important role to play at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arguably lacks a proper partner for Harry Maguire, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly often looking like weak links in the team.

It would be a blow for Real Madrid to miss out on Torres, however, with Los Blancos surely in need of a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos.