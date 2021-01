Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has posted an update on Instagram after he appeared to celebrate Frank Lampard’s sacking as Blues boss this morning.

The England international, currently on loan at Kasimpasa, has explained that he didn’t know the news about Lampard when he first posted an old picture of him celebrating a goal…

See the image above as Drinkwater seeks to calm the reaction to his post, stating that he had huge respect for Lampard as a player.

Not as a manager though, Danny…?