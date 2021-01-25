Report: Ex-Sevilla midfielder has eyes on a return to Boca Juniors

Éver Banega has the dream of ending his football career in his native country of Argentina, and it seems that Boca Juniors could grant him this wish per Fichajes.net.

After leaving Sevilla FC this summer to sign for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab Riyadh as a free agent, he seems happy with his choice but may want to leave the Saudi team one season into his tenure.

Banega left good memories with the Sevilla side as they won the UEFA Europa League last season, where they still miss him. The midfielder now has his heart set on returning to play in Argentina, which he left in 2008 to join Valencia CF.

The Argentine international has been part of Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Newell’s, Inter Milan, and Sevilla before signing for the Saudi team. Although Banega has always been recognized for his quality in midfield, where he has made great matches, he is also remembered for his much-talked-about nightlife.

Nonetheless, with Banega in the twilight of his career, the 32-year-old wants his last contract to be with the club that he carries in his heart, Boca Juniors.