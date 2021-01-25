Romano reports that Chelsea have not been in contact with world-class tactician to replace Lampard as Blues line up option to ‘help’ struggling Werner and Havertz instead

The world’s most famous football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea have not been in contact with Max Allegri over the last few weeks, with Thomas Tuchel set to replace Frank Lampard.

Romano details that Thomas Tuchel, the man sacked by Paris Saint-Germain around Christmas, has been ‘offered’ the Blues job ‘many times’ – marking a swift return to management.

The Telegraph have just reported that Lampard is set to be officially sacked as early as today – just a day after the side beat Luton Town in the FA Cup, following Chelsea’s unconvincing form as of late.

A run of five defeats from their last eight Premier League games has left the west London outfit ninth in the table, with the Blues sandwiched between sides that hold at least a game in hand over them.

Allegri has never been in touch with Chelsea board in the last weeks. Thomas Tuchel has been offered many times and he’s the favourite as German manager – also to ‘help’ Werner and Havertz. Lampard is gone. ? #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/JBjeVnCWMd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2021

Romano adds that Tuchel has been sought as the German can ‘help’ compatriots Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, who have struggled since arriving in big-money transfers in the summer.

Allegri would’ve perhaps been the more experienced option as a six-time winner of Serie A – whereas Tuchel has only triumphed with a Paris Saint-Germain that dominate a French league that always finds its quality questioned, whilst being seen as one of the least competitive of Europe’s top five divisions.

The Athletic have also found via German football expert Raphael Honigstein that Tuchel will be the man to take the Chelsea hot-seat next.