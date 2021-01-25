According to Football.London, Arsenal are now in talks with Shkodran Mustafi over the possible early termination of the defender’s contract, in a bid to offload the ace during this month’s transfer window.

Mustafi, who was signed for more than £35m in the summer of 2016 per BBC Sport, is under contract in a deal that expires this summer, on June 30.

Considering the Germany international’s now out-of-favour at the Emirates Stadium, an early exit is being worked on, with Mustafi reportedly attracting interesting from clubs in Germany and Italy.

Football.London report that the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic leaves it highly unlikely that any teams will be able to afford to pay a fee for Mustafi, so this route appears to be the best option.

Arsenal have already come to agreements to cut short the contract of three players this month; Mesut Ozil who has moved to Fenerbahce, the release of Sokratis and a pay-off to Matt Macey.

The Evening Standard’s Simon Collings reports that Lazio are one of the sides eyeing the World Cup winner, they currently sit 7th in Serie A.

Loan fee reportedly around €2m. Arsenal will need to find another non-homegrown spot for Odegaard, though. Mat Ryan has taken Kolasinac’s. Possibility Runarsson could go on loan. Mustafi attracting interest from clubs, one being Lazio. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) January 25, 2021

Mustafi has only made nine appearances across all competitions this season, falling completely down the pecking order when centre-backs like Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers returned from injury.

The 28-year-old’s last appearance for the club was a late substitute outing in the shock Boxing Day win against Chelsea.

At 28, there’s certainly time for Mustafi to go and establish himself as a quality player elsewhere but this is yet another sign of a big-money transfer that’s gone wrong for Arsenal.

It also marks a somewhat sad moment for Sead Kolasinac, Football.London reiterate the well-documented fact that he’s close friends with Mesut Ozil and Mustafi, but with the left-back securing a loan return to Schalke this month, he’s not had the chance to say a proper farewell to the duo.

He’ll now return to the club in the summer with his best mates no longer there, though it seems Kolasinac is another player that is out of the picture for Arsenal and could well be sold.