After the news released on Monday showed to the public just how much of a mess Barcelona’s finances are in, the board meeting scheduled for Tuesday becomes one of the club’s most important of recent times.

Interim and acting president, Carles Tusquets, will be tasked with making some decisions which will affect the immediate running of the club and its first-team playing staff.

According to Football Espana, the main business of the day will surround the new date for presidential elections and the potential signing of Manchester City’s Eric Garcia.

The defender appears more than likely to join the club free in any event at the end of the season, but it would seem that Ronald Koeman sees a more urgent need for the player to be acquired now.

The presidential elections had already been postponed from January 24, with a provisional new date of March 7. However, MARCA, cited by Football Espana, suggest that this could be put back another week.

With so much to digest from a financial standpoint, let alone anything else, it’s imperative for Barca that the new president is installed as soon as practicable.