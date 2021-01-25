Chelsea are reportedly set to appoint former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel as Frank Lampard’s replacement.

Lampard is set for the sack at Chelsea, with the Telegraph reporting that he could be officially gone today, and it looks like the Blues have moved fast to replace him.

See below as Max Bielefeld of Sky Sports claims that Tuchel taking over at Stamford Bridge is “almost a done deal”, with the German tactician out of work since recently leaving PSG…

Exclusive: Thomas Tuchel is going to take over @ChelseaFC, according to Sky sources. It’s almost a done deal. Frank Lampard is going to be sacked today #TransferUpdate @Sky_Marc — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) January 25, 2021

Tuchel has long been highly regarded in the game, and it would be interesting to see him in the Premier League this season.

The 47-year-old might well be a good choice for Chelsea right now due to the German contingent in their squad, with summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz both struggling since moving to west London from the Bundesliga in the summer.

Lampard has failed to get the best out of his big-name additions and Tuchel seems like a better fit for this squad.