CL giants still chasing transfer of Tottenham star after seeing three bids rejected

Tottenham FC
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly still keen on a potential transfer deal for Tottenham attacking midfielder Dele Alli.

This saga could be one to watch as we edge towards the end of the January transfer window, despite PSG supposedly seeing three bids rejected for Alli so far, according to The Athletic.

MORE: PSG formulate plan for Lionel Messi transfer

The England international has fallen out of favour at Spurs under Jose Mourinho, and it would surely make sense for everyone involved if he moved on.

However, The Athletic suggest Tottenham are not keen on letting Alli go easily, with the decision likely to rest with club chairman Daniel Levy.

Alli has long looked a promising young player, but he’s perhaps not really lived up to the early potential he showed when he joined Spurs from MK Dons back in 2015.

The 24-year-old still has time to turn his career around and could benefit from working with previous manager Mauricio Pochettino once again.

The Argentine recently replaced Thomas Tuchel at PSG and it seems he still rates his former player highly.

