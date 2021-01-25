Menu

Video: Chelsea fans will love this moment between Thomas Tuchel and Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans will love this moment between Thomas Tuchel and Christian Pulisic during the pair’s time together at Borussia Dortmund.

It’s funny how life works, isn’t it?

Pulisic departed Dortmund in search of furthering his career at Chelsea, and played the best football of his career under the now sacked Frank Lampard, while Tuchel’s good work in the Bundesliga earned him the PSG job.

MORE: “A very high football IQ” – What Chelsea fans can expect from Thomas Tuchel appointment

With Lampard departing and Tuchel available, the BBC report that the German will take the job at Stamford Bridge where he will reunite with Pulisic, a relationship which appears to have been a pretty loving one in Dortmund.

Or so is suggested in this clip of Pulisic preparing to come on as a substitute on a cold night during Tuchel’s stewardship. As though he were a father looking out for his son, look at what Tuchel did to show his compassion for the then teenager.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona and Real Madrid monitoring Edin Dzeko’s situation with interest
Video: Jose Mourinho “sorry” after Chelsea sack club legend Frank Lampard
The key issues to be resolved at Barcelona’s board meeting on Tuesday

Chelsea fans will be hoping that Pulisic can get back to his best under his old manager.

More Stories Christian Pulisic Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.