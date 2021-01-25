Video: Chelsea fans will love this moment between Thomas Tuchel and Christian Pulisic at Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea fans will love this moment between Thomas Tuchel and Christian Pulisic during the pair’s time together at Borussia Dortmund.

It’s funny how life works, isn’t it?

Pulisic departed Dortmund in search of furthering his career at Chelsea, and played the best football of his career under the now sacked Frank Lampard, while Tuchel’s good work in the Bundesliga earned him the PSG job.

With Lampard departing and Tuchel available, the BBC report that the German will take the job at Stamford Bridge where he will reunite with Pulisic, a relationship which appears to have been a pretty loving one in Dortmund.

Or so is suggested in this clip of Pulisic preparing to come on as a substitute on a cold night during Tuchel’s stewardship. As though he were a father looking out for his son, look at what Tuchel did to show his compassion for the then teenager.

When Thomas Tuchel offered to keep Christian Pulisic’s hands warm ? (via @Bundesliga_EN) pic.twitter.com/tTXAdphLrE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 25, 2021

Chelsea fans will be hoping that Pulisic can get back to his best under his old manager.