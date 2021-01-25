Menu

Video: Gareth Bale scores his first FA Cup goal in eight years to equalise against Wycombe in first-half injury-time

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Despite playing some excellent football at Adams Park, Tottenham Hotspur weren’t having things all their own way against Wycombe Wanderers in their Monday night FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

Fred Onyedinma had given the hosts the lead in the 25th minute and, try as they might, the north Londoners were unable to get on terms.

That was until the final minute of first-half injury time when Wycombe went to sleep for the first time in the half.

Lucas Moura’s wonderfully flighted ball found Gareth Bale in acres of space, and the Welshman made no mistake to score his first FA Cup goal in eight years.

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories Fred Onyedinma Gareth Bale Jose Mourinho Lucas Moura

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.