Despite playing some excellent football at Adams Park, Tottenham Hotspur weren’t having things all their own way against Wycombe Wanderers in their Monday night FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

Fred Onyedinma had given the hosts the lead in the 25th minute and, try as they might, the north Londoners were unable to get on terms.

That was until the final minute of first-half injury time when Wycombe went to sleep for the first time in the half.

Lucas Moura’s wonderfully flighted ball found Gareth Bale in acres of space, and the Welshman made no mistake to score his first FA Cup goal in eight years.

Gareth Bale levels it up ?? A good finish from the Welshman as he scores his first #EmiratesFACup goal since 2013… pic.twitter.com/w70ZeyxThB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 25, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.