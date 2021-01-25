Despite having almost all of the play at Adams Park on Monday night, Tottenham were having trouble dispatching Wycombe Wanderers from the FA Cup.

It was the hosts who took the lead after 25 minutes, and it wasn’t until first-half injury time that Spurs found the equaliser through Gareth Bale.

The second-half took on much the same pattern, and try as they might, Jose Mourinho’s side couldn’t find a finish.

With five minutes to go the scores were still level, and extra-time beckoned. Harry Winks’ wonderful curling shot from outside the area to put his side 2-1 up was therefore right on time.

Pictures from beIN Sports.