Football can often be about timing. Cometh the hour, cometh the man and all that.

Despite being dominant throughout their FA Cup tie at Wycombe, Jose Mourinho’s men still hadn’t put the game to bed with four minutes left.

However, just after Harry Winks’ 85th-minute strike to give Spurs the head for the first time, Tanguy Ndombele stepped up with a quick-fire double, his first goals in the FA Cup, to deservedly put the Premier League side into the fifth round.

Ndombele gets his first #EmiratesFACup goal ? pic.twitter.com/fXs5m3ssrs — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 25, 2021

Pictures from Emirates FA Cup and beIN Sports.