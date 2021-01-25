Ahead of their Premier League fixture on Tuesday evening, Man City boss, Pep Guardiola, has paid his opposite number at West Bromwich Albion, Sam Allardyce, the biggest of compliments.

Often derided as yesterday’s man, there’s little doubting Allardyce’s skill set when it comes to reviving teams mid-season for whom relegation seems inevitable.

His way of going about things may not be anywhere close to the swashbuckling style of a Guardiola XI, but then that’s never been Allardyce’s forte.

If he’s able to beat the Citizens and hand West Brom another lifeline, Pep’s praise won’t appear to be so inaccurate after all.