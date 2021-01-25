Menu

Video: Wycombe’s Onyedinma stuns Tottenham with the opening goal in FA Cup tie

FA Cup
Posted by

The final tie of the FA Cup Fourth Round saw Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur travel to Wycombe Wanderers.

Given that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were left on the bench, suggestions that the Portuguese might not be taking Gareth Ainsworth’s side seriously perhaps weren’t too wide of the mark.

The north Londoners played a full part in the game at Adams Park but were unable to find a goal, and it was therefore no surprise when Fred Onyedinma stroked the hosts into a 25th-minute lead.

Pictures from BT Sport

More Stories Fred Onyedinma Harry Kane Jose Mourinho Son Heung-min

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.