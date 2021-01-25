The final tie of the FA Cup Fourth Round saw Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur travel to Wycombe Wanderers.

Given that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were left on the bench, suggestions that the Portuguese might not be taking Gareth Ainsworth’s side seriously perhaps weren’t too wide of the mark.

The north Londoners played a full part in the game at Adams Park but were unable to find a goal, and it was therefore no surprise when Fred Onyedinma stroked the hosts into a 25th-minute lead.

Wycombe lead Spurs!!! Fred Onyedinma with a very calm finish to give the Championship side a huge boost ? It’s been coming…#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/DsxtxboqcM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 25, 2021

