Revealed: Championship clubs launch transfer approach for rising Walsall star

A number of Championship and League One clubs have been in touch about a potential transfer deal for in-form Walsall defender Zak Jules.

The 23-year-old looks a huge prospect after shining in League Two, and it could be that he’s set to move up the divisions, CaughtOffside understands.

A close source has revealed to CaughtOffside that Cardiff City, Huddersfield, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Portsmouth, Peterborough and MK Dons have all been in touch about signing Jules.

The versatile, ball-playing defender is a centre-back by trade, but can also fill in at left-back, as he has done in more recent games.

Jules is a Scotland Under-21 international and looks ready to make the step up in his career, with the player clearly not set to be short of options.

It remains to be seen where Jules might end up, but this saga will undoubtedly be one to watch for close followers of the EFL.