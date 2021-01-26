Menu

Under fire Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger publicly backed by teammates who move to dispel rat rumours

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta have taken to Twitter to deny rumours which have been circulating about Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger fell out of favour under Frank Lampard, having been a prominent figure under the stewardship of both Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri. It’s unclear just how strained their relationship was at the time that Lampard was sacked by Chelsea.

MORE: Antonio Rudiger to profit from Lampard sacking, but defender a culprit of player unrest

As reported by the Daily Mail, Rudiger has received a fairly significant amount of abuse from Chelsea fans on social media, with rumours circulating of the German being a rat within the dressing room, perhaps contributing to Lampard’s downfall.

As with all of these things, it’s difficult to determine exactly how accurate they are – unless teammates were to come out publicly and defend the man being accused. Thankfully for Rudiger, in this case, they have.

More Stories / Latest News
Agent clarifies rumours on exit for Arsenal ace as he sets a timescale for his departure
Newcastle ace Fabian Schar responds to accusations Rodrigo spat on him in clash with Leeds United star during Magpies’ defeat
Meet Filipa Brandao Soares, stunning wife of Arsenal star Cedric supporting Gunners resurgence from afar

First of all, Tammy Abraham sent out the below, which was pretty conclusive in itself.

And if you needed any more proof to be provided, captain Cesar Azpilicueta also stood up for Rudiger.

That’s that then…

More Stories Antonio Rudiger Cesar Azpilicueta Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.