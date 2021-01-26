Agent clarifies rumours on exit for Arsenal ace as he sets a timescale for his departure

While things were looking pretty grim for Arsenal towards the end of last year, it now appears that things are looking up.

Obviously results on the pitch are the most important thing and they now find themselves above Chelsea after the win tonight, but the key to advancing to the next level lies in the recruitment.

It’s clear that Arteta isn’t going to be given a good old fashioned “war-chest” to overhaul this squad so he’ll need to be clever, and the first part of that is clearing out the deadwood.

Kolasinac, Sokratis and Ozil have already left this month, and a report from Goal indicates that Shkodran Mustafi will be next. The report looks at some quotes from his father/agent, and it clears up a few things regarding his potential departure.

He confirms that the recent reports suggesting his son would terminate his Arsenal contract are incorrect, but he does on go on to say that he expects him to leave the club by the summer.

His contract runs out in the summer so it might not be his choice to leave if Arsenal don’t offer fresh terms, but it also opens the door to a potential departure in January.

It sounds like Mustafi will move on if a decent offer comes in but he has no intention of taking a financial hit to leave the club, so time is running out for that to happen in this window.