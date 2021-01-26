Menu

“Approved” – These Arsenal fans are delighted with Arteta’s decision to bench summer signing vs Southampton tonight

It’s been impressive to watch Arsenal’s recover in recent weeks after going on a great run in the Premier League, but they were brought back down to earth with the FA Cup defeat to Southampton at the weekend.

They have a quick chance for revenge as the take on the Saints again tonight, but it looks set to be a tough game and a loss would see them starting to lose touch with the top ten.

Arteta took the chance to rotate his team in the FA Cup at the weekend, but he’s made five changes from that defeat with his team selection this evening:

You have to think that he sees this as his strongest team so that may suggest that Holding will be preferred to Gabriel for now, while it also looks like Emile Smith Rowe has his trust in the league now.

Willian has been fairly unpopular with the fans in recent months as his signing is starting to look like a mistake, so there are several supporters who are happy to see him on the bench tonight as Smith Rowe and Saka start:

