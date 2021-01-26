“Approved” – These Arsenal fans are delighted with Arteta’s decision to bench summer signing vs Southampton tonight

It’s been impressive to watch Arsenal’s recover in recent weeks after going on a great run in the Premier League, but they were brought back down to earth with the FA Cup defeat to Southampton at the weekend.

They have a quick chance for revenge as the take on the Saints again tonight, but it looks set to be a tough game and a loss would see them starting to lose touch with the top ten.

Arteta took the chance to rotate his team in the FA Cup at the weekend, but he’s made five changes from that defeat with his team selection this evening:

? Five changes from Saturday ?? David Luiz, Partey, Smith Rowe, Saka, Lacazette

?? Gabriel, Elneny, Willian, Martinelli, Nketiah#SOUARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 26, 2021

You have to think that he sees this as his strongest team so that may suggest that Holding will be preferred to Gabriel for now, while it also looks like Emile Smith Rowe has his trust in the league now.

Willian has been fairly unpopular with the fans in recent months as his signing is starting to look like a mistake, so there are several supporters who are happy to see him on the bench tonight as Smith Rowe and Saka start:

Finally Arteta is playing Willian in the right position — sakas step brøther?? (@SakaLacaBOOOM) January 26, 2021

Willian on the bench. So if we can be 3-0 up after 70 minutes before we bring him on, we should get a point. #Arsenal #SOUARS — James Shillaker (@JamesShillaker) January 26, 2021

I’m just glad willian didn’t get in the starting line up would of pushed saka to left back and martinelli left side of the park anyways COYG ????? — Alan furlong (@furlong_alan) January 26, 2021

As long as Willian is not in there I am happy and very excited to see how Pepe performs with ESR in there, in the 4231. This is a very big game for Pepe. Think this will showcase we can rotate Pepe and Saka more. — Brooklyn Gunner (@Mhumm101) January 26, 2021

Me when I hear Willian is on the bench pic.twitter.com/GZapgkpVhA — Joga Bonito (@fighting_gooner) January 26, 2021