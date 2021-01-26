Mikel Arteta continues to build an Arsenal team in his own image, but in order to remain competitive, the Spaniard knows that there must be competition for places in his squad.

The Gunners have blown hot and cold this season and currently find themselves in 11th position in the Premier League table.

Their unbeaten run in the English top-flight has stretched to five games, albeit their hold on the FA Cup has gone after they succumbed to Southampton.

One of the players who has most impressed of late is left-back, Kieran Tierney.

The youngster’s marauding runs down the left hand side have become a feature of Arsenal’s play, and he’s arguably played his way into a permanent residency in the Gunners back line.

However, news that the club are targeting ex-Aston Villa star, Jordan Amavi, now at Marseille, will ensure that Tierney doesn’t rest on his laurels.

L’Equipe, cited by football.london, note that Amavi is out of contract with the French giants at the end of the season, and may be available at a cut-price.

To that end, it’s believed that Arsenal sporting director, Edu, is keen to keep tabs on the player in the meantime.