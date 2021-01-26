Aubameyang out for Arsenal again due to “personal family reasons”, plus another doubt for the Gunners

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly set to miss tonight’s game against Southampton due to “personal family reasons” again.

In another potential blow for the Gunners, it looks like left-back Kieran Tierney is also a fitness doubt, though a decision could be made on his participation later today, according to the Evening Standard.

Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s last game as well, and it’s not yet clear what these personal reasons are that are keeping him out of action.

It’s a blow for Mikel Arteta, however, as he could do with continuing to try getting the Gabon international back to his best after a below-par season at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Aubameyang has mostly been a world class performer for Arsenal, but his form has gone off a cliff this term in a surprise twist.

There were signs, however, of the 31-year-old getting back to his best as he netted twice against Newcastle in their Premier League clash last week.

It would also be a blow for Arsenal to be without Tierney, who has been one of the few positives in this AFC side this season.