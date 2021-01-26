Arsenal set to rival Crystal Palace for highly-rated Marseille star

Roy Hodgson faces competition from across the English capital as he attempts to bring an ex-Aston Villa star back to the Premier League.

Jordan Amavi is currently plying his trade in Ligue 1 with French giants, Marseille, however, contract negotiations have broken down and he’s certain to be playing his football elsewhere in due course.

He can leave for free in the summer, although for a small fee, he could depart Marseille in the current window.

L’Equipe cited by Sport Witness note Crystal Palace’s interest, as well as that of Arsenal and Serie A side, Napoli, but suggest that it’s the Eagles who are flying high as far as this particular signing is concerned.

If there’s one thing that Palace can offer, it’s immediate first-team opportunities, which he may find harder to come by at the Gunners or indeed the Partnopei.

With time running out until the end of the window, however, Hodgson needs to move quickly if they want to secure their man before the deadline.