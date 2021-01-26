The latest Arsenal transfer news is here for you in our handy little roundup…

The Gunners could finally be about to announce the Martin Odegaard transfer imminently as the Real Madrid attacking midfielder is said to have passed his medical.

The Norway international has not featured regularly in his time at the Bernabeu but shone on loan at Real Sociedad last season.

Arsenal fans will now hope he can show that kind of form again in his time at the Emirates Stadium, particularly as the club could do with a replacement for Mesut Ozil after his move to Fenerbahce.

Odegaard’s move could now be made official in the next 24 hours after completing his medical checks.

Arsenal could also be offered the chance to sign another big-name attacking midfielder in the form of Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler.

Reports in France claim the Germany international could be offered to Arsenal as PSG chase the signing of Matteo Guendouzi in a swap deal.

We’re not entirely convinced Arsenal would take Draxler right now, but this does seem slightly tempting as Guendouzi is surely no longer needed in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Finally, Arsenal are also eyeing Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi after his fine form in Ligue 1.

The former Aston Villa defender could be a useful backup option to Kieran Tierney, who has had his fitness issues in his time in north London.

AFC recently loaned out Sead Kolasinac, so lack depth in the left-back position in case Tierney does spend any time out of the team.