Arsenal are reportedly looking set to send young winger Reiss Nelson out on loan after his development in the first-team stalled.

See below as Mark Mann-Bryans reports on Nelson looking likely to leave the Gunners for a loan spell at a Championship club before the end of the month, following the successful improvement of Emile Smith Rowe after his time at Huddersfield Town last season…

This looks like a sensible move from Arsenal, with Nelson not currently knocking on the door of Mikel Arteta’s starting XI anyway.

A loan could allow the 21-year-old time to play and develop his game and build on the immense potential he showed earlier in his career.

Nelson rose up through Arsenal’s academy and made a real impression during his time on loan at Hoffenheim, though he’s struggled for consistency in the Arsenal senior side so far.

One imagines he won’t be short of suitors in the coming days.