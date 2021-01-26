Outside of playing for Barcelona, Gerard Pique’s business empire continues to grow.

His business interests are varied and many, and one which caused some consternation at the time was his purchase of FC Andorra.

Not content with causing controversy for appointing Eder Sarabia as the new coach at the club, it appears that Pique has gone one better and employed Sarabia before previous incumbent, Nacho Castro, had even been relieved of his duties.

Sarabia is an interesting appointment, not least because of the way in which he appeared to fall out with the majority of Barcelona’s first-team squad whilst Quique Setien’s assistant.

Sport report that Castro watched on as Sarabia was presented, without having been officially told that he and his assistant, Narcis Barrera, were no longer required.

“In the end Gerard is a professional footballer who has other businesses and he is not here on a day-to-day basis either,” Castro was quoted as saying.

“[…] I suppose he would be the one who made the final decision regarding me, but I don’t think it is easy to run a company from outside.”

If nothing else, it shows the Pique is made of the right stuff when it comes to hard-nosed business decisions.

It’s sure to make him unpopular in certain quarters but virtually guarantees he will be successful.