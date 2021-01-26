There’s no denying that ever since Bruno Fernandes signed for Manchester United, he’s taken the Red Devils up a notch.

The Portuguese has won the Player of the Month award in the Premier League four times in his first 12 months which evidences just how much of an influence he’s had both on his team and the English top-flight as a whole.

Being that successful doesn’t come about by luck of course. Dedication and hard work are pre-requisites, and it appears that his methods are rubbing off on some of his team-mates.

“Sometimes he [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] has to kick me out of the training to stop,” Fernandes said on MUTV, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I’m always working on that kind of situation. I like to watch and learn from Juan [Mata] because I think he is a really good specialist.

“I think in training we stay there most of the time – me and Juan stay longer, but also Alex [Telles], Rashy [Marcus Rashford], Fred also stays with us.”

With half of the season still to go, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still in the mix for FA Cup and Premier League glory, and how they perform over the next six to eight weeks will set them up for the final push at the business end of the campaign.

One thing is certain. Bruno Fernandes won’t be letting his standards drop.