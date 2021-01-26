Frank Lampard transfer requests were ignored by Chelsea board, Sky Sports reporter suggests

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Frank Lampard had different ideas to the Chelsea board about how their money should have been spent over the summer.

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea on Monday morning, having overseen a period of poor form which saw his beloved Blues fall to ninth place in the Premier League table, with no signs being shown that there was possibility of turning it around.

The Englishman will have regrets, no doubt, having been sacked by the club that he adores, but it would be wrong to suggest that the entirety of the blame for his failures are his responsibility alone.

After all, Lampard was appointed as a head coach, rather than a manager, which presumably meant his job was to work with the squad rather than have any great deal of input on board level decisions.

That’s reflected in a nugget of information provided by Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, who reveals that Lampard had requested a new goalkeeper and centre-back be signed, and while they were, the majority of the transfer budget was spent on Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Lampard could not complain with having high-level players like the German duo being recruited, but if the board were prepared to splash the cash, but not on the positions that Lampard requested be improved in the transfer market, is it such a surprise that the mood went sour?