Chelsea could look to sign PSG star after Thomas Tuchel appointment

Chelsea could revive their interest in PSG defender Marquinhos after Thomas Tuchel takes the reins, according to Eurosport.

As mentioned in the report, Tuchel is expected to be appointed as Chelsea’s new manager after Frank Lampard was sacked by the club yesterday.

Lampard’s status as a club legend bought him little time, with the Blues in ninth place and in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Tuchel’s appointment would mark the start of a new era, based on new ideas, which could require new players to be recruited.

Eurosport suggest that Marquinhos could be one of them, with Chelsea previously being interested in signing him and Tuchel considering him one of his most important players at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will no doubt be reluctant to sell, but if the price is right, and Marquinhos was to be keen on a reunion with his former manager, there’s nothing to say it couldn’t happen.