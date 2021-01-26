Menu

Chelsea left-back in advanced talks over leaving on loan in attempt to reboot career

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman is in ‘advanced talks’ with PAOK over signing for the Greek side on loan, according to Goal.

Baba was signed with Jose Mourinho at the helm and has struggled to have any sort of influence during his time with the Blues. In truth, it’s a surprise that he remains on their books in 2021.

It doesn’t appear as though it will be much longer before he departs, though, at least temporarily, with Goal reporting that he is close to signing for PAOK on loan for what remains of the season.

Baba has had serious problems with injury, which have completely derailed his career. He has been with the Chelsea U23 side for much of the campaign to date, which is testament to how far his stock has fallen at Cobham.

If Goal are correct in suggesting that a loan to PAOK is on the horizon, for his sake, let’s hope that it’s a successful one and he’s able to get his career back on track.

