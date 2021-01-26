“You don’t deserve to play for this club anymore” – Some Chelsea fans turn on star amid troublemaking rumours

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been sent abuse by fans on Instagram amid rumours that the German was a troublemaker under Frank Lampard.

Rudiger fell out of favour under Lampard’s stewardship, despite still being a starter for the German national team. He’s a player with a big reputation, so you could understand if he didn’t take so kindly to being continually omitted from the squad.

Rumours such as the below from @CarefreeYouth have suggested that Rudiger caused trouble for Lampard, news which has broken in wake of the Chelsea legend’s sacking yesterday morning.

Antonio Rudiger was told he was going to be sold in the summer. The club couldn’t sell so he stayed and from then he’s been a constant problem — CarefreeYouth (@CarefreeYouth) January 26, 2021

These rumours are, just that, rumours, but it hasn’t stopped some Chelsea fans from taking to Instagram and making their feelings known to the centre-back in the comments of his last post.

Emotions are running high after Lampard’s departure, so you can understand if they are taking their anger out on Rudiger amid all this speculation – but is this really necessary?

“You don’t deserve to play for this club anymore” …