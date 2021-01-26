Menu

(Photo) Chelsea star explains why he’ll “always be grateful” to Frank Lampard in heartfelt goodbye message

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has uploaded a post to Instagram to thank Frank Lampard for bringing him to the club in the summer.

Lampard was sacked as Blues manager yesterday and it’s clear he meant a lot to Chilwell, who posted this heartfelt message on social media…

Chilwell says in the post that he will always be thankful to Lampard for bringing him to the club that he now loves.

The England international has performed well since his summer move from Leicester City, and it will be interesting to see how he now develops under the new manager.

