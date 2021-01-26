Surprise Chelsea star could win back his place under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea look set to announce Thomas Tuchel as their new manager imminently.

And according to a report from Don Balon, Tuchel’s arrival could mean Kepa Arrizabalaga is given a fresh chance to reclaim the number one spot.

The Spanish goalkeeper initially looked a fine signing when he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018, but he lost his form last season and Frank Lampard replaced him with Edouard Mendy this term.

Now, however, the change in management could mean Kepa gets the number one spot back for the rest of this season.

This could be interesting to keep an eye on, with Kepa showing some promise earlier in his career before clearly suffering from a dip in confidence.

Mendy hasn’t looked entirely convincing either, so it might make sense for Tuchel to make a change in goal as he replaces Lampard.