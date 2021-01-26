“I am disappointed” – Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea fans following sacking

Frank Lampard has broken his silence on his sacking by Chelsea with a heartfelt message to the club’s fans on Instagram.

The former Blues midfielder was dismissed by the west London giants yesterday after struggling to build on an impressive first season at Stamford Bridge last term.

Lampard was given plenty of money to spend in the summer but failed to get the best out of big-name signings like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, and Chelsea are not exactly a club known for showing too much patience to their managers.

Of course, many fans will have hoped that Lampard might have been given more time due to his legendary status at Chelsea from his playing days, but it wasn’t to be.

See below as Lampard has thanked the club for giving him the opportunity, though he also admitted he was “disappointed” not to get more time to try and turn things around.

Chelsea could do with a more experienced manager in charge, with Lampard only having one year at Derby County under his belt before he took the CFC job.

For a club of Chelsea’s size, that was always going to be a big gamble, and it didn’t pay off on this occasion.