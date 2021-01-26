Frank Lampard reportedly turned down the chance to say his goodbyes to the Chelsea squad at their training ground yesterday.

The 42-year-old was sacked after 18 months in the job at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea struggling all the way down in 9th place in the Premier League table at the moment.

Lampard will no doubt be hurting after being sent packing by the club he enjoyed such a successful playing career at, and that’s perhaps reflected by the fact that he didn’t really want to go and have one final chat with his squad.

According to Sky Sports, he instead chose to go straight home after agreeing his Chelsea departure yesterday.

Thomas Tuchel is the man set to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea, in a German-focused plan that seems to have been devised to get Timo Werner and Kai Havertz on track… pic.twitter.com/gTgYyUxdkC — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 25, 2021

Chelsea fans will regret that Lampard couldn’t step up as their manager, but one can’t rule out a return in the future once he gains more experience.

The former midfielder had just one season of experience in coaching with Derby County before replacing Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

With hindsight, this was a big risk that didn’t pay off, and CFC would do well to bring in someone more proven now.