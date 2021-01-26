Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has sent a classy farewell message to Frank Lampard after he was sacked as Blues manager yesterday.

The USA international showed his professionalism with some kind words to Lampard, even though he often found himself in and out of the side in a slightly frustrating spell under his management…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian (@cmpulisic)

Clearly, however, Pulisic also feels he learned a lot from Lampard, who will remain a Chelsea legend even though his stint as manager of the club didn’t go to plan.

The former England international remains inexperienced in coaching and may well be a candidate to return in the future if he can work his way up the ladder a bit first.