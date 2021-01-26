Chelsea end interest in long-linked transfer target in wake of managerial change

Chelsea’s interest in signing Declan Rice looks set to end after Frank Lampard’s sacking, according to Eurosport.

As mentioned by Eurosport, Rice, who has been enjoying a brilliant season with West Ham, has been heavily linked with Chelsea in recent times.

The 22-year-old, once of Chelsea, is a breed of midfielder that the Blues do not have within their squad, being a natural holder at the base of the midfield.

Lampard was seemingly keen to fill that void in his squad, but Eurosport’s belief is that it was Lampard and Lampard alone who wanted him at Stamford Bridge.

As a result, it is unlikely that Thomas Tuchel will ever be managing Rice during his time as Chelsea manager, with the club’s interest in signing him set to end.

David Moyes will be breathing a sigh of relief, no doubt.

Even if West Ham would have likely received a hefty figure in exchange for Rice, he’s such an important player and would be extremely difficult to replace.