Chelsea will still pursue Borussia Dortmund star after Frank Lampard sacking

The Chelsea board will still pursue Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, despite Frank Lampard being given the boot, according to Eurosport.

While Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that he can get Timo Werner firing again, there’s no guarantee that Chelsea won’t find themselves in need of a new centre-forward sooner or later.

Besides, even if your attacking options are sufficient, who would be mad enough to pass up on a talent like Haaland? The Dortmund star is already one of the best forwards in the world, despite being just 20-years-old.

As per Eurosport, Chelsea will not sit by and watch Haaland sign along the dotted like with a European competitor, and if he is to come on the market, they will be in the mix.

In truth, the club face an uphill task to keep him out of the grasp of the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid – but if you don’t buy a ticket, you won’t win the raffle.