After having played just 18 minutes of first-team football this season, Leicester City’s Demarai Gray is set to depart the King Power Stadium.

His contract is up at the end of the season, meaning that he’s free to talk to any interested parties now.

The Foxes are hoping to get as much as £1.8m for his services should he leave in January, according to the Daily Mail, and there is a queue of suitors forming.

The Guardian note that Crystal Palace were the favourites, keeping him in the Premier League, however, interest has also come from abroad meaning that Roy Hodgson may not get things all his own way in negotiations, despite having already spoken with the player’s representatives according to the Daily Mail.

Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica and Monaco are all said to be willing to sign the player, with each club offering Gray something different.

The Daily Mail suggest he will make a final decision on his next destination before the deadline, but it’s clear that he has the pick of clubs which is a great position to be in at this point.