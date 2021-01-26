Liverpool are reportedly one to watch in the Declan Rice transfer saga, according to various reports.

The Reds have Georginio Wijnaldum nearing the end of his contract and an ageing James Milner in their squad, so could perhaps do with freshening things up in that area of the pitch.

According to Eurosport, Liverpool could be potential candidates to sign Rice, with the England international impressing at West Ham and potentially also offering Jurgen Klopp another option at centre-back after this season’s injury nightmare in that department.

Rice has been most strongly linked with Chelsea, and the Guardian have previously suggested he could cost around £50million to prise away from the Hammers this summer.

Now, however, it looks like Chelsea are expected to cool their interest in Rice after the sacking of Frank Lampard as manager, according to the Telegraph.

Their report also mentions possible interest from Liverpool, and it would no doubt help the Merseyside giants if Chelsea no longer pursued the 22-year-old.

Rice has also been linked with Manchester United by ESPN, but former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside that he doesn’t see him as a top priority, even if he’d strengthen any team.

“He’s an extremely talented player, he’s done brilliantly for West Ham and got himself in the England team. He looks a great personality, a real natural leader.

“If top players become available you want United to be there or thereabouts so I wouldn’t be against the club signing him, but I can’t see anything happening in this transfer window.

“I wouldn’t say Rice would be someone to take them to the league title. At the same time, I think he’d be a great addition to any squad in the Premier League.”