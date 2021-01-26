According to Fussball Transfers, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are to be left disappointed as Dayot Upamecano wishes to move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The 22-year-old has proven himself as a quality young defender during his four-year spell with Leipzig to date, with Upamecano now set to leave the Red Bull-backed side for a bigger ahead of next season.

Wide interest in the ace is unsurprising when his displays, potential and importantly cost are considered – a release clause that comes into play this summer will leave Upamecano available for €42.5m.

Fussball Transfers report that Upamecano has not been annoyed by the fact that a move could not be sorted out last year – with the Covid-19 pandemic thrusting clubs of all sizes into spending restrictions.

It’s even claimed that the ace could be available for lower than the €42.5m release clause fee, which will depend on how the pandemic continues to impact Leipzig and interested parties.

Fussball Transfers add that Upamecano wants to move to Bayern Munich, with the ace already having been in contact with the side’s boss Hansi Flick and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Chelsea have seen interest in the Frenchman reignited somewhat in the last day, as compatriot Thomas Tuchel is expected to take charge of the Blues following Frank Lampard’s sacking.

A recent report even suggested that the 6ft1 ace is seen as a long-term replacement option for Thiago Silva – who has looked impressive and an invaluable leader for Chelsea so far.

Upamecano has featured in all but one of Leipzig’s Bundesliga ties so far this season, holding a key presence at the back which has helped the side sit second in the table.

Upamecano has already made 137 appearances for Leipzig, with those coming in the period of time that the side have established themselves as one of Germany’s biggest and having become constant participants in the Champions League.

Not many centre-back’s around Upamecano’s age can boast this level of experience, hence the ace is being primed for one of the world’s biggest sides this summer.

With the ace also winning his first few caps for France since international football resumed in September, it’s clear that Upamecano’s career is on the up and he’s ready to take a next step.