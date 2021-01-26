Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of Morgan Sanson from Marseille this evening, with the ace penning a four-and-a-half-year deal with the West Midlands outfit.

The 26-year-old signed for Marseille in January of 2017 after showing promise with Montpellier and Le Mans, Sanson is a central midfielder that has been linked with massive clubs in the past.

The Daily Mail even claimed recently that Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham were still among the Frenchman’s suitors, so this deal resembles a real statement from the Villains and a potential coup.

Sanson has made 19 appearances across all competitions this season so far, leaving Marseille sitting sixth in the Ligue 1 table and also bowing out of the Champions League group stages with the side.

The Express and Star’s Matt Maher reports that Sanson has been recruited for an initial fee of £14m, with that rising to a potential of £15.5m.

#avfc confirm the signing of Morgan Sanson from Marseille. £14million rising to £15.5m. Four-and-a-half year contract. — matt maher (@mjmarr_star) January 26, 2021

Sanson is a former international at Under-21s level with France, the quality midfielder now has the chance to showcase his ability at Premier League level as part of an exciting Villa side.

The ace helped Marseille finish second in Ligue 1 last season and also reached the Europa League final with them in 2018.

Sanson marks a handy addition to Villa’s stacked central/attacking midfield ranks that already boast Jack Grealish, John McGinn, Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley and Brazilian ace Douglas Luiz.

Dean Smith has all of these names to call on, marking one of the most gifted midfield corps in the Premier League.

The aforementioned names, with Sanson now included, also have the room to improve in the future as none are old by any means – with Ross Barkley the most senior at 27 years old and with his experience.