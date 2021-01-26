CL giants ready to offer Arsenal tempting swap deal transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to offer Julian Draxler to Arsenal as part of a transfer swoop for Gunners midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The Ligue 1 giants are seemingly admirers of Arsenal misfit Guendouzi, who is currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, and could try to tempt Arsenal into letting him go by offering them the chance to sign Draxler, according to L’Equipe.

We’re used to seeing Draxler and Arsenal together in transfer gossip stories, and perhaps this is finally the chance for the Germany international to end up at the Emirates Stadium.

Draxler has fallen out of favour at PSG and perhaps isn’t the exciting big-name addition he would have been seen as a few years ago, but he could strengthen a problem area in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Mesut Ozil has just left for Fenerbahce and Arsenal lack creativity in midfield at the moment, with Draxler potentially an ideal candidate to provide that.

This also offers AFC a tempting way to offload Guendouzi, who has had his struggles in north London and who seems unlikely to be in Arteta’s long-term plans.

Arsenal should perhaps be cautious about losing the French youngster too soon, however, if a big club like PSG are so keen to snap him up.