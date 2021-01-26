Ex-Arsenal ace Tyrell Robinson jailed for child sex offences including intercourse with 14-year-old girl with disgraced Bradford ace joking he was a paedophile over Snapchat

According to the Telegraph and Argus of Bradford, Tyrell Robinson has been sentenced to prison for three-and-a-half-years as a result of disgusting sex offences involving children.

The Telegraph and Argus report that Robinson, who was handed his punishment at Bradford Crown Court, pleaded guilty to a sexual offence against a 14-year-old girl.

Robinson admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the teenage girl in August of 2018, whilst he was contracted to Bradford City and sacked when charged by the police in February 2020.

The 23-year-old admitted the charge of sexual activity as well as the making and distribution of an indecent image of the 14-year-old, which was shared on Snapchat to Korie Berman.

Robinson is a former academy talent of Arsenal’s, joining the Gunners at the age of seven before being released in February 2017.

The Sun shockingly add that Robinson and his co-defendant joked about being paedophiles on Snapchat.

It’s added by the Sun that Robinson invited three 14-year-old schoolgirls to his flat with the intention of sex, Tyrell plied the teens with Vodka before having sex with one.

Robinson’s co-defendant Berman, from Essex, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to five charges of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child.

Robinson and Berman were told that they will serve half of their sentences – 21 months and three years respectively – before they are released on licence.

Judge Richard Mansell QC told Robinson that he put his own sexual gratification first in entering a grooming relationship with the girls.