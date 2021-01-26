Although it may not have come as a shock, Frank Lampard’s removal from the hot-seat at Chelsea still shows a ruthlessness to the Blues which appears unique to the west Londoners.

Their loss could be Celtic’s gain, however.

The Hoops are struggling to find any sort of form at present, and a recent trip to Dubai has only highlighted just how out of touch with reality Neil Lennon and his players have become.

The need to win a 10th title in a row has seemingly blinkered Lennon to everything that was wrong with his squad, who now sit 23 points behind Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side in the Scottish Premiership.

Lennon can consider himself lucky that there are no supporters in stadiums at the moment because he would’ve arguably been hounded out of his job by now.

As it is, Lampard is now one of the favourites to replace him.

According to talkSPORT, the former Chelsea man has come in to odds of 6/1 with Betfair, with the thought of an Old Firm battle against former England colleague, Gerrard, of particular appeal.

At this stage Rafael Benitez remains the favourite for Lennon’s position, but Lampard is coming up on the rails.