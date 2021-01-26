Menu

Manchester United moving ‘behind the scenes’ to beat Barcelona to £53million forward transfer

Manchester United are reportedly working ‘behind the scenes’ to beat Barcelona and other top clubs to the transfer of Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veron.

The talented 18-year-old is highly rated around Europe, with some big clubs eager to snap him up in the near future.

According to the Daily Star, Veron has a £53million release clause at current club Palmeiras, though clubs may be able to land him for less than that.

Man Utd are claimed to be working on a deal to sign Veron ahead of the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City.

It remains to be seen how much the Red Devils will end up paying for the teenager, but for the moment it looks like they’re in the strongest position to win the race for his signature.

Veron will no doubt be tempted by a move to Old Trafford due to the club’s history of promoting young players, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer particularly keen to use his youth, with Mason Greenwood being a prime example.

Veron looks to have a big future in the game and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up next and what he can do at a big club in Europe.

