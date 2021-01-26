Menu

Meet Filipa Brandao Soares, stunning wife of Arsenal star Cedric supporting Gunners resurgence from afar

Arsenal FC
Like a phoenix from the ashes, Cedric Soares is emerging as an important player for Arsenal.

The Gunners fell to 15th in the Premier League table prior to the festive period, but have worked their way back in European contention with a superb run of form since Boxing Day.

While the youngsters, such as Emile Smith Rowe and Bakayo Saka, have got much of the praise for the resurgence, Cedric Soares, who had previously had little impact at the Emirates, is another who has been a top performer in recent weeks.

Cedric impressed once again for the North London giants during their 3-1 victory over former side Southampton on Tuesday night, despite being at left-back, which isn’t what he would consider his natural role.

With the increase in attention that his newly found form will bring, it’s only a matter of time before the football world realises that he has one of the most stunning WAGs in the game.

Cedric’s other half, Filipa Brandao Soares, has to be one of the biggest catches in the Premier League. Have a look at these stunning Instagram snaps – and you’ll see what we’re talking about.

He’s a lucky man!

