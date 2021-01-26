Celtic star in Germany ahead of £10million Bundesliga transfer

There’s major Jeremie Frimpong transfer news from our friends at The Celtic Star, who report he’s in Germany ahead of completing a £10million move to a top Bundesliga club.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye in his time in Scotland, and it looks like his fine form is set to earn him a big move abroad, with The Celtic Star’s report also adding that he’s likely to be the first of a number of players to leave the club in the coming months.

This is a blow for Celtic as they struggle this season, with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side making huge strides as they lead the way at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Frimpong had a spell at Manchester City as a youngster, but he’s one of the latest players to really make a name for himself at Celtic.

Others such as Virgil van Dijk and Moussa Dembele have made a similar journey in recent times, and it will be interesting to see where Frimpong ends up next.