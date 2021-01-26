Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane may reportedly sense an opportunity to seal the transfer of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante after Frank Lampard’s sacking yesterday.

Kante has long been admired by Madrid boss Zidane, according to Don Balon, who add that the France international is also one of the few players who had a positive relationship with the departing Lampard.

However, Don Balon add that Real president Florentino Perez is unsure about signing Kante at the moment as he’d likely be expensive for a player of his age, and there’s not an urgent need to bring in someone in that area of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see how Lampard’s departure affects other players at Chelsea in the weeks and months ahead, but one imagines any future manager would see Kante as player to hold on to.

The 29-year-old has been a world class defensive midfielder for many years now, playing a starring role in the Blues’ 2016/17 Premier League title success after doing the same for Leicester City the year before.

There’s no doubt Kante could be good enough for a club like Real Madrid, but CFC should be in a strong position to hold on to him, though of course they did lose Eden Hazard to the Spanish giants a couple of years ago.