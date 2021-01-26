According to the Athletic (subscription required), Liverpool are hinging on Premier League approval for their signing of wonderkid Kaide Gordon to be officially completed.

The Reds are on the brink of securing the transfer of the 16-year-old labelled the ‘best’ for his age in the ‘country’ by those at Derby County.

The Athletic report that whilst a deal has been agreed between the two clubs, for an initial fee of £1m+ in a deal worth up to £3m per the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath and John Percy, it hasn’t been sealed yet.

Caoimhe O’Neill and Ryan Conway report for the Athletic that the Premier League will also need to approve Gordon transferring clubs, with it claimed a deal could yet take a week to be processed.

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney, who is now Derby’s boss after retiring in his player-coach role for the Rams, has labelled Gordon a ‘fantastic player’ with a ‘lot of potential’.

Gordon broke into the Under-18s side last season, featuring twice, young Kaide has kicked on from there with three goals and two assists at this level in just six outings so far this season.

The Telegraph’s report added that the Reds have seemingly beaten heated rivals Manchester United to the attacker’s signature, signalling a deal that could prove to be a massive coup in the future.